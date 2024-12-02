Mastercard, SAP Concur partner in APAC

As businesses and governments seek to increase visibility across payments, optimise credit lines, and leverage data to strengthen supplier relationships, the partnership offers transaction solutions along with closer alignment between commercial card providers and their clients. Using commercial cards in conjunction with SAP Concur solutions for corporate travel booking, expense management, and invoice processing will help to speed up reconciliation and payments while strengthening cost controls and improving compliance.

For Mastercard’s issuing customers, the partnership improves the processing of corporate payments and supports the extension of SAP Concur solutions to business and government clients of all sizes.