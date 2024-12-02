Mastercard, Samsung join forces for digital inclusion





Mastercard’s Pay on Demand platform aims to accelerate digital inclusion by bringing together financial institutions, original equipment manufacturers, and telcos. Th goal of this is to holistically solve issues that have limited device financing in emerging markets. The solution allows consumers to access devices in a pay-as-you-go model.

Samsung’s device management and security expertise combined with wth Mastercard’s technology, they are creating an ecosystem that can deliver measurable, positive impact to the communities they serve. Moreover, the Pay on Demand platform consists of four components: