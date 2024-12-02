Mastercard rolls out SMEs digital readiness diagnostic tool

The new Diagnostic tool is an expansion of Mastercard’s Digital Doors curriculum, which helps to ensure businesses have the right tools to maximise their digital presence, according to the official press release. The solution gauges a business’ strengths and weaknesses across the digital space and generates customised recommendations to help owners meet the needs of today’s digital environment.

Beyond expanding a business’ reach, going digital allows business owners to play a bigger role in the customers’ journey. According to a Mastercard study, 76% of small businesses across North America say the pandemic prompted them to become more digital.

The Digital Readiness Diagnostic tool helps assess a business across six key dimensions, including overarching business strategy, management & operations, business growth and marketing, getting paid, making payments, and protecting your business including employees & customers.