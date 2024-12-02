Mastercard rolls out Fintech Express in Europe

The launch took place in Europe in the first week of June 2020. The programme supports payments providers by allowing them them to collaborate with Mastercard, expand their network, and launch new fintech products.

This programme falls under Mastercard Accelerate, which is the company’s fintech accelerator platform helping startups and brands to expand their growth. Alongside Fintech Express, there are 3 other such programmes: Start Path, Engage, and Developers. Railsbank is one of the early adopters of the Fintech Express ecosystem in Europe.