Mastercard partners with PayIt wallet





The customers of PayIt will be able to make transfers to their bank accounts, mobile and digital wallets, allowing a secure delivery of funds internationally by using the app.

The Mastercard service was launched through a push-payments platform that allows for international fund transfers to approximately 100 corridors.

The solution will enable FAB’s PayIt customers to transfer money instantly with no fees to bank accounts in the Philippines, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal, Kenya, Egypt, Nigeria, Sri Lanka, Vietnam and Ghana.