Mastercard partners with Ingiz





By leveraging this partnership, the two companies aim to provide this largely underserved market segment with access to financial products and services. According to the press release, by introducing young people to crucial financial concepts, the two partners aspire to empower them to take control of their financial future.





Ingiz provides prepaid cards for parents and their children, allowing them to manage their finances. The company also encourages young users to earn, save, as well as spend money with gamified in-app features while offering parents non-invasive monitoring tools for oversight.





As part of the new collaboration, Ingiz will utilise Mastercard's digital payment technology, as well as the network and expertise to enhance its suite of financial products tailored to the needs of children and youth.











According to Mastercard’s National Payment Index 2022 , younger generations are more proactively seeking out new payment methods. About 40% of Gen Z and Millennials are likely to have obtained a new touch-free payment and are less likely to make in-person purchases and payments. Therefore, this partnership aims to facilitate payment processing and extend the app's reach to a diverse range of merchants and consumers, accelerating Ingiz's growth and market expansion.





Furthermore, Ingiz has partnered with Masria Digital Payments (MDP) to empower Ingiz to tap into the expertise of MDP as a processor. This step is aimed at extending Ingiz’s market reach with an efficient payment solution leveraging Mastercard technologies on MDP platforms. Ingiz is also a part of MV Builder II – the Venture Builder program launched by Modus, a Venture Platform comprising Venture Building, VC funds, and a Corporate Innovation arm, to drive digital inclusion in Egypt by building and supporting startups.





Financial literacy gap in Egypt