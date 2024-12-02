Mastercard partners with Emirates NBD-Egypt





Through this partnership, Mastercard is set to provide constant support to Emirates NBD’s digital transformation journey, following global best practices. The collaboration intends to leverage Mastercard’s knowledge and capabilities to offer Emirates NBD’s customers secure and simplified digital transactions.











Mastercard – Emirates NBD collaboration objectives

According to Emirates NBD’s officials, by extending its collaboration with Mastercard, the banking group showcases its progressive vision and shared commitment to enhancing the payment industry in Egypt. The partnership allows Emirates NBD to develop additional offers for its customers while ensuring a tailored and convenient banking experience. Representatives from Mastercard underlined that the collaboration with Emirates NBD supports the company’s objective to improve the payment landscape and solidifies its allegiance to support digital transformation in Egypt. By joining forces with Emirates NBD, Mastercard intends to focus on providing a secure and simplified experience for Egypt-based customers.



Furthermore, the collaboration aligns with the Central Bank of Egypt’s Financial Inclusion Strategy and intends to introduce additional segments to the payment ecosystem, catering to the needs and requirements of young individuals, travellers, and tech-savvy consumers. Emirates NBD underlined that the partnership with Mastercard reinforces the group’s commitment to fostering financial inclusion and supporting the development of customer-centric solutions in Egypt. The current move provides Emirates NBD with tools that allow it to improve its customers’ banking experience while ensuring the security of transactions. Additionally, Mastercard intends to leverage its technology and expertise to assist Egypt’s digital transformation. Both organisations aim to introduce improved solutions that enable individuals and businesses and actively contribute to Egypt’s expansion.





