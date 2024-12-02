Mastercard partners with Brim Financial





Following this announcement, Brim is also expected to embed Mastercard’s Open Banking capabilities across its end-to-end platform. This incorporation of a more modern credit card platform is set to enable US financial institutions, regional banks, community banks, fintechs, and large brands to offer their clients an optimised payment experience. This will take place while also minimising the challenges and difficulties that come with building and maintaining advanced technology in an independent manner.

Furthermore, the inclusion of Mastercard’s Open Banking offerings will add to Brim’s extensive suite of embedded payment capabilities, which were designed to provide tools for all types of companies that aim to launch and run commercial and customer credit cards.







Mastercard’s past partnerships and developments

Payment-processing corporate Mastercard had multiple partnerships and product launches in the last couple of months, covering several different geographic areas around the world.

At the beginning of December 2023, Egypt-based payments and card issuing platform MDP announced its collaboration with Mastercard in order to integrate the latter’s digital assets and white-labeled applications, as well as develop as a one-stop-shop processing services hub. According to the press release published at the time, both companies aimed to optimise the payments ecosystem for banks and non-financial institutions (non-FIs) across the regions of the Middle East and Africa.

MDP was set to establish itself as a comprehensive processing solution, after integrating Mastercard’s digit assets and white-label applications into its own suite of tools and products. At the same time, the company focused on providing its customers and clients with one-stop solutions in a secure and efficient way, allowing them to participate in the development of digital commerce and financial inclusion in the area.

Earlier in the same month, Embedded Finance platform Neem announced its partnership with Mastercard in order to enable financial wellness and inclusion for underserved communities in the region of Pakistan. The collaboration marked Mastercard’s first view into the Embedded Finance space in the area, as the deal spanned multiple aspects of Neem’s business, such as the issuance of cards. At the same time, it also included a focus on strengthening synergies through product-driven initiatives, such as remittances, loyalty reward programs, and more.

Neem and Mastercard both believed that Embedded Finance had the potential to develop and accelerate financial wellness in Pakistan, as the firms also prioritised the procedure of providing digital businesses with the possibility to offer financial services to their customers and users.