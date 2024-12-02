Mastercard partners EziPay for MEA digital payments

Consumers and merchants can use the Mastercard virtual payment solution, which is linked to the EziPay ewallet and provides a payment gateway service, to perform global digital transactions and connect with brands and businesses around the world, wherever Mastercard is accepted.

Through this partnership, EziPay customers with a Mastercard virtual card linked to their EziPay wallets can make payments to global online merchants through a digital payment experience on websites and mobile applications.

The service is available regardless of whether the customer has a bank account or not. It will also allow small business owners to purchase from suppliers abroad and pay with the virtual payment solution.