MasterCard partners Eko-Pay for B2B payments solution in the APAC

According to a study by McKinsey on commercial payment growth in Asia Pacific, 90% of B2B payments in the region are still conducted in cash, representing a significant opportunity to digitize the payment system.

Powered by Eko-Pay, a technology company with proprietary solutions for financial and non-financial transactions, Eko-B2B integrates with the MasterCard inControl platform.

Vendor and supplier web portals will enable round-the-clock access to current and historical payment details and dashboards that track key business performance statistics, eliminating the need for manual payment systems and their associated complications and operational inefficiencies.