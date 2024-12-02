Mastercard launches treasury intelligence platform

The new analytics platform will reportedly enable organisations to execute more effective and sustainable financial strategies, and support corporate priorities such as cash management, risk assessment, and ESG goals. The idea for this new product launch came to Mastercard after consulting Strategic Treasurer’s Cash Forecast and Visibility poll results.

As 91% of respondents noted they still used spreadsheets for forecasting, Mastercard assessed that businesses often struggle with visibility into how and where they spend money—and with which suppliers.



How Global Treasury Intelligence works

Global Treasury Intelligence automates data ingestion from clients’ Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems, subsequently providing a view of all payment flows across suppliers, commodities, and lines of business, integrated with relevant third-party data.

The service can be used for narrow applications like identifying opportunities for expansion of commercial cards, as well as broader applications like cash management, source to settle pay strategies, treasury services optimization, supplier ESG scoring, and Know Your Supplier assessments, the Mastercard press release explains.

The platform is designed to better support and advance digital payments for existing corporate customers. Global Treasury Intelligence captures commercial payment flows to support customer product needs today, including purchasing cards, procurement offerings, along with travel and entertainment (T&E) technology.

Brian Tomkins, Global Head of Commercial Cards, HSBC has stated for Mastercard that ‘HSBC is an early adopter of Mastercard’s Global Treasury Intelligence because of the insights it gives us into the needs of our clients. By unlocking this data-driven collaboration with our customers, we see how to best help them achieve their goals for treasury,’ the specialist said.





Launch and availability

The analytics platform will be available to customers in most markets around the world. Users will be able to view a digital interactive preview of the service beforehand.

Mastercard Global Treasury Intelligence was developed in collaboration with Robobai, a provider of source-to-settle analytics with nearly USD 1 trillion dollars of spend under management.





Recent Mastercard product launches and focus on B2B

Mastercard kept busy lately, with a slew of partnerships, including Uber, Ravelin, Inswitch, or DoorDash, across geographies. A very recent product release is a new piece of software called Crypto Secure, which is meant to help banks identify and cut off transactions from fraud-prone crypto exchanges.

The system uses artificial intelligence algorithms to determine the risk of crime associated with crypto exchanges on the Mastercard payment network. It relies on data from the blockchain, a public record of crypto transactions, as well as other sources.