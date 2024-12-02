Mastercard launches Start Path Open Banking program





The companies handpicked for this inaugural class – Dapi, Finantier, mmob, Mono, and Paywallet – fit with Mastercard's tech-driven approach and are committed to putting consumers and small businesses at the center of where and how their financial data is used to further access services they want and need.

During the three-month program, startups will have an opportunity to leverage Mastercard’s Open Banking expertise and market insights and learn more about the company’s Open Banking platforms through wholly owned subsidiaries Finicity and Aiia. Mastercard’s technology platforms, data connectivity, and infrastructure, combined with data privacy and security principles, provide a global infrastructure that is catalysing innovation and creating solutions that meet customers where they are.

The five companies will join the network of more than 300 startups that have participated in the Start Path startup engagement program. They will engage with Mastercard’s ecosystem of banks, merchants, partners, and digital players across the globe to deliver and scale Open Banking solutions.