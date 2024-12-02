Mastercard launches Mastercard Strive India





By collaborating with trade associations, non-profits, and government agencies, Mastercard Strive India will focus its efforts on supporting micro-enterprises, women-owned and led businesses, as well as agri-entrepreneurs. The main objective of this program seeks to reach India’s small businesses to encourage the adoption of new digital tools and enable access to markets and digital financial services.





Mastercard Strive India joins a portfolio of philanthropic programs by the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth aimed at helping small businesses worldwide thrive in the digital economy. Additional Strive programs include those in the US, the UK, Mexico, Czechia, Indonesia, and Malaysia.





The Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth has been present in India since 2014. In 2020, it amplified its efforts to promote inclusive and sustainable economic growth within the country, with a five-year commitment aiming to empower Indians to succeed in the digital economy. Presently, the Center has launched three digital inclusion programs: Digital Saksham, implemented by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII); Rural Women Chamber of Commerce, implemented by Mann Deshi Foundation; and Mainstreaming Agricultural Networks & Development Initiatives (MANDI), implemented by ACCESS Development Services.













Mastercard Strive India is also in alignment with the company’s other commitments aiming to help small businesses get capital and gain knowledge. These comprise with USD 100 million credit facility launched in partnership with HDFC Bank, DFC, and USAID, and Mastercard’s commitment of USD 33 million to support small businesses in India.

