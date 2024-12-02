Mastercard joins FinTech Australia





In partnering with FinTech Australia, Mastercard aims to become a source for advice, support, and guidance to fintechs in the global payments sector. In addition, FinTech Australia and Mastercard will also run a joint fintech pitch event later in 2021.

The Mastercard Accelerate partnership program takes a relationship-led approach to helping fintechs build their operations, supported by four dedicated programs: Mastercard Fintech Express, Mastercard Engage, Mastercard StartPath, Mastercard Developers.

The FinTech Australia partnership program helps embed these companies within the fintech ecosystem and networks them with its key players.