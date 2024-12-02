Mastercard introduces Fintech Express in Europe





Mastercard Fintech Express falls under the banner of Mastercard Accelerate, the company’s fintech accelerator platform that helps startups and emerging brands to help their growth and transformation, and global expansion. It has four main programmes: Fintech Express, Start Path, Engage, and Developers.

According to FinTech Magazine, Fintech Express supports digital payments innovators by making it easier for them to collaborate with Mastercard and its partners so they can launch fintech products.