Mastercard files 15 NFTs and metaverse-based trademarks





According to a tweet, Mastercard has submitted the trademark applications to register its ‘Circles’ logo and the ‘Priceless’ slogan. It also hinted that the company may be planning to work on payment system-based services, ecommerce transactions, and payment services in metaverse.

Apart from that, a range of virtual, crypto, and financial products and services will be covered by patents filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

In 2020, Mastercard unveiled an augmented reality app that offered cardholders a virtual tour of three reward categories. It then launched the Start Path Crypto scheme, a startup engagement program dedicated to exploring and solving problems for single users and businesses around the world using blockchain technology.