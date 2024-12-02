Mastercard, Enel X secure USD 3.7 mln funding for fintech-cybersecurity lab in Israel

The fintech-cybersecurity laboratory will be established within the southern Israeli city’s tech hub, adjacent to the financial centre of the national cyber directorate, and recruit research and development and cybersecurity personnel.

The laboratory’s goal is to assist entrepreneurs and startups to reach the proof of concept stage in the fintech and cybersecurity fields, particularly developing cybersecurity capabilities for the financial sector. Participating companies will gain access to knowledge and expertise in the fields and to previously inaccessible financial data, needs, products, and processes.