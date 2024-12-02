MasterCard brings B2B payments to the smartphone

Features on the app include the management of supplier payment terms and access to supplier products directories. The app also offers a “Pay Now” feature for SMEs to collect payments faster, which enables companies to receive payment in about two days, according to Mastercard. Further, the new tool comes with security features via MasterCard SecureCode technology.

The main target of the new app, according to reports, are the B2B buyers across a range of industries, including catering, import and export businesses, retail and others. More than 100 sellers have integrated onto the Mastercard Commercial Network, the company said.