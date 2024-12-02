Mastercard becomes Network Partner for the Citi Plex Account by Google Pay

The Plex Account is a new digital checking and savings account built with financial wellness and mobile functionality at the core of the design to make managing money simpler. Customers with a Citi Plex Account will receive a debit Mastercard, an auto-provisioned instant digital debit card, with an option upon request for a contactless-enabled, physical debit Mastercard with access to Citi’s nationwide network of over 60,000 fee-free ATMs.

In delivering both a digital and physical debit card offering, Citi Plex Account customers have the convenience to pay when, where, and how they want via debit card, smartphone, or online.