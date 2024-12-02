Mastercard, Bank of Shanghai to support cross-border business payments

By using the services, business customers will be able to transfer money to any local bank in China. As part of the agreement, Bank of Shanghai joins a list of global banks working with Mastercard to offer people and businesses a predictable way to make payments and get paid across borders, according to IBS Intelligence.

Mastercard Cross-Border Services is said to connect 90% of the world’s population via cards, bank accounts, digital wallets, cards, and cash agents, all through a single and secure point of access.