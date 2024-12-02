Mastercard, AptPay partner for disbursements across multiple industries

Cash flow management has always been important for small and medium businesses – but during a pandemic, it can be paramount for survival. The partnership took place to help businesses of all sizes in the insurance, gaming and entertainment, gig, rebate, and government programme industries get faster access to cash.

With the integration of Mastercard Send, companies using the AptPay platform will be able to send digital payments through bank accounts, prepaid cards, or digital wallets. Businesses can also reduce cheque-related expenses and fraud, with more transparent payment information and the ability to approve, reject, or reverse payments as required.