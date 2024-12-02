Mastercard, ANNA Money extend their partnership





ANNA is a mobile business account, Mastercard debit card, and virtual assistant rolled into one, aimed at startups, freelancers, and small businesses. ANNA (Absolutely No Nonsense Admin) was launched in 2018, and has worked with Mastercard since its inception.

ANNA has become an app that takes care of time-consuming financial admin, handling everything from invoicing to direct debits. Having recently added tax accounting, expense management tools, and connected bank accounts, ANNA has upgraded to a Premium Business Debit Mastercard.

The next chapter of ANNA’s evolution is for them to become a licensed EMI and Mastercard Principal member and resultantly a direct issuer, Fintech Finance reveals. This latest partnership with Mastercard helps position ANNA within the global ecosystem of financial institutions.