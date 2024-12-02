Mastercard and Swipezoom to boost AP processes

Mastercard, and Swipezoom, a technology company in the B2B and B2C sectors, have launched a cloud-based invoicing and payment solution that streamlines traditional Accounts Payable (AP) processes, delivering improved cash flow for both buyers and sellers.

With Mastercard’s commercial payments solution integrated into Swipe2b, buyers are now able to place orders, receive compliant e-invoices and pay suppliers earlier, all at the click of a button and without impacting their own working capital, claims the company.

More than that, according to the companies, implementation of the platform is instant and seamless for both the buyer and supplier, and dovetails with existing approval workflows, while providing process transparency through a real-time dashboard, accessible across any device 24/7.

Swipe2bs automation and workflow efficiency provides cost savings with error-free streamlining of payments and receivables to the buyer and suppliers mutual benefit; early payment allows for better pricing and supports stronger relationships.