Mastercard and pockid launch bank account for GenZ

Available from April 2021, the offer consists of a bank account, a banking app (iOS and Android), and a virtual and physical Debit Mastercard, optionally made of cherry wood. With the offer from pockid, young people now receive a contemporary solution that allows them to deal with their finances independently and digitally. The account works on a credit basis so that users cannot overdraw it. For children and adolescents under the age of 18, parents also have their own digital access.

Users between the ages of 7 and 18 can open an account with pockid, when a parent opens the account digitally. The parents get their own web access with which they can top up the account in real-time. There is the option to freeze or block the Debit Mastercard via the dashboard. Users over the age of 18 can open their account digitally themselves. Pockid users can see an overview of their finances and analyse their income and expenses in the app and can request and transfer money from one another or make transfers.