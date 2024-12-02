Mastercard and Kashat sign five-year agreement





Kashat will now be able to issue prepaid cards to users and offer them safe and convenient ways to withdraw money and repay their loans using Mastercard’s technology and payment rails.

Kashat serves as an entry point to financial inclusion by enabling the unbanked and underbanked to create and cultivate a financial identity; smartphone users can apply for small, short-term productive loans instantly from the FRA-licenced mobile application.

Kashat launched in early 2020, capitalising on the potential for growth in Egypt’s fintech and digital space. The startup has raised over USD 4.5 million to date.