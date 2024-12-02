Mastercard and Fabrick partner





Mastercard has made a minority investment in Fabrick as part of the arrangement, purchasing a minority interest in a EUR 40 million fundraising. Approximately 400 counterparties are currently connected to the Fabrick platform, resulting in approximately 330 million API requests every month.











The news builds on the two firms' continuing collaboration to encourage innovation in the development of digital financial services for the commercial environment, which began in 2019.

Fabrick's Open Finance platform offers global embedded payments solutions. This service assists businesses and banks in improving their client relationships by delivering a complete solution in digital payments and embedded finance.

Fabrick has integrated platform services into a variety of solutions to serve various use cases ranging from Open Banking to Open Payments and beyond. Fabrick, in collaboration with its subsidiary Axerve, offers payment orchestration services, as a payment facilitator and global payment gateway aggregator, as well as Open Banking services via its Account Information Service Provider (AISP) and Payment Information Service Provider (PISP) licenses, which are passported to 11 European countries.





Embedded Finance – a game changer

Embedded Finance allows companies from any industry to integrate financial services directly into their products via API implementation, allowing any company to provide payment, banking, and insurance services without the need to build their own proprietary financial infrastructure.

This transition is being driven by technological improvements and an increased need for convenient and personalised financial solutions. Users may now make financial transactions, access banking services, and manage their money without having to switch between numerous applications or platforms by embedding finance within current platforms such as ecommerce websites, ride-hailing apps, or even social networking platforms. Embedded Finance provides users with a seamless experience, increasing their convenience, speed, and accessibility to financial services.

Embedded Finance's role extends beyond user comfort. It provides a fantastic chance for organisations to improve their value proposition, increase consumer engagement, and develop new income sources.





Fabrick’s latest partnerships

Fabrick recently purchased Judopay, a mobile payments startup located in the UK. As a result of this arrangement, Fabrick's Payment Orchestra will be able to use Judopay's digital commerce innovation experience. They will collaborate to develop new models and standards that will provide merchants and customers with speedier payment alternatives, frictionless operations, and seamless check-out experiences.

Fabrick was also picked by Easy4Cloud to expand its offering and introduce BancheInCloud, a business intelligence platform for the aggregated administration of current accounts that allows personal, family, and corporate accounts to be linked to optimise administrative labour.

Finally, in conjunction with Fabrick, Banca Sella established a new digital platform with an Open Banking focus. Banca Sella expands its business offering by providing a gateway of digital services that make transactional and management data available, as well as strategic information for more effective corporate management. The platform also enables businesses to transfer the tax credit obtained through the invoice discount, conduct numerous transfers at the same time and with a single authorisation, and use the online invoice advance service with a digitised and integrated customer journey.