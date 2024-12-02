Mastercard adds A2A payments to its Track Business Payment Service

The Mastercard Track Business Payment Service for US card payments was launched by Mastercard in May 2020. Businesses of all sizes can use this service to pay and get paid with card through distribution partners around the world including: bzPay, Gardenia Technologies, Girasol Payment Solutions, Network International, Pendo Technologies, Plastiq, Today Payments, Transcard, Ukheshe, and Yak Pay.

Similar to card payments, the Account-to-Account (A2A) payments functionality enables exchanging data and payments across multiple payment rails including Real Time Payments (RTP) and the Automated Clearing House (ACH) in the US. The payments functionality in Track Business Payment Service is now available in the US and will be available in all regions by the end of 2021. Cross-border payments are also on the roadmap for 2021.

Track Business Payment Service can help businesses by giving them control of their payments and supporting rich data exchanges and the ability to automate payments without the need to share sensitive bank account information.