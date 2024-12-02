Maslife, Paynetics partner for AI-powered payment and wellbeing app

The new Maslife platform enables users to make informed decisions about their lifestyle, wellbeing, and finances. It offers customers a full suite of financial tools to support them in better managing their finances and improving their state of mind. The new app helps its users to implement positive habits and mindsets with actionable steps. These include mindful spending and budgeting with accounts in GBP, EUR, and USD, free currency exchanges, virtual and metal debit cards, along with other payment services.

Physical and mental health is supported within the app with health activity monitoring, guided meditation, informative podcasts, and much more.