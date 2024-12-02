Mashreq launches new mobile app

The solution comes as an advancement of mobile banking, merging the Mashreq app with the Mashreq NEO app to deliver a unified, single-login platform. The consolidation enables customers to oversee all their financial relationships across products and services, increasing convenience and simplifying their banking experience.





Capabilities of the Mashreq UAE mobile banking app

Per the press release, the newly enhanced Mashreq NEO experience offered through the Mashreq UAE app has been designed with the customer in mind, providing a personalised experience with features such as tailor-made offers for credit and debit cards visible on the app dashboard. The app’s simplified branding aims to offer a consistent experience across different customer segments and variants, embodying the core of intuitive customer focus.

The app is targeted particularly at the digitally connected consumer and busy professionals who manage finances on the move, providing existing Mashreq customers with a consolidated view of their relationship with the bank, a single login for ease of use, and a personalised experience, together with 24/7 customer service via the Digital Chatbot – Mashreq Virtual Assistant, which offers instant support and transaction management. New bank customers are to benefit from a 100% digital onboarding journey, enabling them to open an account quickly and securely with only a face scan. This biometric face validation offers a fast, secure, and easier process, simplifying decision-making for customers.











When talking about growth and engagement, the launch of the Mashreq UAE app is expected to boost user engagement rates, with the bank forecasting considerable increases in said areas, showcasing the app’s potential to transform the digital banking experience for its users. The enhancements are in alignment with Mashreq’s vision for the app in the upcoming years, which aims to onboard all customers digitally, provide an extensive range of services, and set itself up as one of the most rewarding banking apps in the market.

Commenting on this, Mashreq Retail Banking officials said that banks with a focus on bettering their digital infrastructure are to see an increase in engagement due to a consumer base that is becoming more tech-savvy and on the lookout for convenience, simplicity, and personalisation.

Mashreq, having demonstrated the success of its digital banking platforms in the UAE and other global markets, has undertaken expansion to new regions such as Egypt and Pakistan, and scaled up its presence in the GCC. In this context, the new Mashreq NEO experience introduced with the launch comes as a milestone in the bank’s journey to create ‘game-changing’ experiences for its customers.

More to this point, Mashreq NEO and Personal Banking representatives added that the revamped Mashreq NEO experience is not only a tech advancement but a strategic pivot towards fully integrated, customer-centric digital experiences. Apart from being a gateway to efficient and secure banking, the app reflects the company’s commitment to understanding and addressing the unique financial needs of its customers. Per their statement, the company looks to redefine digital banking standards, ensuring personalised, secure, and intuitive interactions to exceed customer expectations and make Mashreq the go-to bank for advanced and reliable digital banking services.