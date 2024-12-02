



As part of the new account, salary customers can enjoy a 6.25% annual interest along with cashback of up to approximately USD 1.361.











Focusing on optimisation and transparency, the NEO PLUS Saver Account allows salary customers who transfer a monthly salary of USD 2.723 or more to earn 6.25% interest, along with a salary bonus of USD 953 and an Early Bird Cashback bonus of USD 408.

Non-salary customers can also benefit from interest rates by maintaining a balance of USD 13.615 or more and earning 5% interest. Additionally, they can access funds from USD 408 and their Early Bird cashback benefit, which includes 5% cashback on debit card transactions with USD 81 cashback on remittances.

The NEO Plus Saver Account is available through the Mashreq Mobile App and can be opened instantly, providing customers with optimal access to the complete range of Mashreq’s digital wealth and investment tools. These tools include fee-free US stock trading, mutual funds, bonds, and thematic investments. Additionally, the savings account features a fully digital onboarding process.





More updates from Mashreq

In May 2025, Mashreq announced that it would offer Aani Instant Payments for SMEs via the Mashreq Biz App, aiming to enable faster, quicker, and more secure collections. Following this announcement, Aani Instant Payments introduced a new solution designed to enable SME businesses to collect payments from their clients instantly and securely, without the need for an IBAN.

In addition, the new service aimed to allow Mashreq’s SME customers to generate a link or QR code through the Mashreq Biz app, which could then be shared with their customers to facilitate faster payment collection without requiring any bank details to be provided.