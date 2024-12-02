The bank aims to offer a range of personalised financial services tailored to the sultanate’s evolving corporate and public sectors.











Mashreq’s banking services support Oman’s Vision 2040

The banking sector in Oman is poised for growth in 2025, supported by strong fundamentals, digital transformation, and a governmental focus on economic diversification and stability, as part of the country’s national growth strategies, according to Mashreq representatives.

Mashreq’s entry into Oman will introduce a suite of banking services, including treasury, global transaction banking, and sustainable finance, along with other services, such as AI-driven analytics and digital onboarding. Through its approach and operational structure, the bank aims to provide value for critical sectors such as tourism, logistics, manufacturing, and renewable energy, in line with Oman’s economic objectives.

The bank is committed to high-growth markets, leveraging trade, investment, and corporate banking opportunities while delivering a better client experience based on convenience, accessibility, and ESG-driven initiatives.

Mashreq’s international footprint grants its clients access to vital markets in the region. By combining global reach with local expertise, the bank navigates regulatory landscapes with agility, offering solutions that drive financial efficiency. This approach helps clients optimise their cross-border operations.

The bank also aims to support future entrepreneurs, drive smart city development, and contribute to a knowledge-driven economy in Oman. By leveraging advanced digital platforms, artificial intelligence, and fintech collaboration, Mashreq will optimise banking experiences in Oman, ensuring they are efficient and tailored to its clients’ needs.