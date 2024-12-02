Mashreq Bank rolls out digital bank, Mashreq Neo

The new digital bank, which will be completely branchless, is targeted towards the connected generation who are digitally savvy and use mobile devices extensively. Mashreq Neo provides access to international markets for investment opportunities including foreign equities, gold trading and foreign currency accounts. More than that, thebank claims that Neo is not just an account, or credit card, or digital wallet — it a full-service bank with a suite of retail banking products.

All banking services including customer on-boarding, sales, services, transactions and fulfilment are done via online and mobile platforms. Customers will be supported via multiple channels including a dedicated call centre, Neo mobile banking app, Neo Online, and the Neo Chatbot which is integrated with Facebook Messenger.

The new entity will offer a suite including credit cards, debit cards, current accounts, personal loans, remittances, foreign currencies, global stock trading, gold trading, and foreign currency investment capabilities. In addition, they will get competitive rates on deposits and FX remittance, free ATM withdrawals and additional benefits.

According to the company, customers will be able to open an account in less than 5 minutes with Mashreq Neo, by downloading the App (from Apple App Store and Google Play Store) and scanning their Emirates ID.

Mashreq Neo will offer Samsung Pay wallet, Mashreq Pay wallet, International bill payment to over 100 countries, Cardless cash from ATMs, Mobile-to-Mobile transfers and remittances locally and globally.

The new digital bank will leverage big data analytics to offer insights to its customers on financial management. In addition it also offers customers access to a global shopping portal where they will have access to a wide range of merchants from different countries.