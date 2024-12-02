MAS enhances FinTech Regulatory Sandbox with Sandbox Plus

MAS launched the FinTech Regulatory Sandbox in 2016 to encourage and enable experimentation of technology innovation to deliver financial products and services. The Regulatory Sandbox, which is fully bespoke, was enhanced with Sandbox Express in 2019 to provide firms with a faster option for market testing in pre-defined environments.

With Sandbox Plus, MAS will make three enhancements to provide more effective one-stop assistance for firms looking to introduce innovative products and services that are regulated by MAS. Sandbox Plus will take effect on 1 January 2022. These enhancements include: