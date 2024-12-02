



As part of their alliance, Marygold & Co. intends to integrate savings accounts into its app, which delivers a suite of customised wealth-building tools to customers across the UK. The newly added service is set to launch later in 2024.











The collaboration with Marygold & Co. comes just after Griffin announced opening its platform to fintech companies in the UK as it worked on concluding its early access programme, Foundations. The firm started to offer its BaaS platform to UK-based fintech companies, enabling them to integrate banking products, such as payments, savings, safeguarding, and client money accounts, and benefit from more revenue opportunities across their value chain.





Building healthy financial habits

With a commitment to simplifying finances, Marygold & Co. developed a wealth and savings app for individuals and small businesses, utilising behavioural insights to support healthy daily financial habits, improved money management, and a personalised customer experience. The app delivers a host of features, including customisable reminders, automated savings nudges, savings pools, hidden piggy bank options, and secure me-to-me transfers. In addition, the solution caters for a range of demographics, introducing safety capabilities to support financial oversight for the elderly and vulnerable populations. UK small businesses can also access competitive interest rates on their working capital and cash, which in turn assists them in increasing returns on idle funds and managing their finances.

Furthermore, when commenting on the collaboration with Marygold & Co., representatives from Griffin underlined that their company works towards allowing the fintech to offer secure, dependable, and intuitive wealth-building tools that fall in line with its commitment to its users. At the same time, Marygold & Co. mentioned that the partnership with Griffin allows their company to advance its allegiance to augmenting personal finance management in the UK. Utilising Griffin’s banking infrastructure enables Marygold & Co. to provide users with a simplified and secure experience that can optimise the process of money management.