Martha's Vineyard Bank selects Apiture's digital banking platform





The bank will leverage the Apiture platform's consumer banking, business banking, and account opening solutions to deliver a more innovative experience to its retail and business customers.

As part of a technology platform transformation, Martha's Vineyard Bank will deliver an intuitive user interface and will tailor its offering to meet the specific needs of its customers. Apiture's API-first approach and client-driven development philosophy will benefit Martha's Vineyard Bank through short development cycles and access to innovation so it can evolve as customer preferences change.

The Apiture digital banking platform integrates with more than 200 fintech partners and 40 banking cores.