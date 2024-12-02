Marstone partners with American Bank and Trust





Following this collaboration, Marstone’s turnkey digital wealth management platform, as well as its Wealth Management-as-a-Service offering will be incorporated across all American Bank and Trust’s branches across the region. This includes the subsidiary of AmBank Holding, with seven branches across Iowa and Illinois.

The aim of the deal is the seamless and secure integration of Marstone’s capabilities in order to deliver cost efficiencies and increased opportunities for revenue growth and development. Furthermore, the financial institution will focus on meeting the needs and preferences of its customers when it comes to financial products and services while following the requirements and demands of the industry.











American Bank and Trust’s products and services

American Bank and Trust is a financial institution that focuses on providing its customers and clients with multiple banking services and financial products, including personal solutions, business and agencies, wealth management, treasury services, and mortgage tools.

Clients can benefit from several personal solutions, such as online banking and bill pay (customers are enabled to monitor their banking processes from home or the office while being allowed to view their overall account information, pay bills, make loan payments, transfer funds, as well as to access eStatements), mobile banking with mobile deposits (an application that is available to be leveraged anytime the client needs to, on any web-enabled phone, in order to check funds balance, make payments, check balances, or view the account information), as well as eStatements services (products that were developed to retrieve information easier when needed, being a free and secure alternative to paper statements with the aim to reduce the overall paper waste and help the environment).

American Bank and Trust had some products launched in partnership with a couple of companies. The collaboration with Zelle provided customers with a safe, efficient, and seamless way to send and receive money from family, friends, and loved ones, as an online and mobile banking solution.

The surcharge-Free ATMs was developed in partnership with Allpoint and MoneyPass, aiming to offer customers the capability to use multiple surcharge-free locations by opening an online locator through one of the two networks. The Allpoint ATM locator application is available for free on iPhone and Android phones.

Users, companies, and firms can benefit from American Bank’s business solutions, focused on offering customers free checking of their overall business development, and loans, as well as the +PLUS cash management products, including Wire Manager, Merchant Source, and ACH Manager.