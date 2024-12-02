Mars criticized for using SCF schemes to delay payment terms

With this supply chain finance scheme in place, Mars has extended its payment time from 60 to 120 days. Suppliers are being offered the option of being paid a reduced amount within 10 days.

Some of the companies most recently added to the late payment list made by FPB include Debenhams, GlaxoSmithKline, Premier Foods and Monsoon Accessorize, because they have used variations of supply chain finance schemes in order to delay payment to suppliers.