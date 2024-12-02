Marqeta, Swissquote partner for digital banking and trading offerings

The programme will give users control over a range of financial activities, including banking and investing, in a single digital space. One of Swissquote’s recent innovative developments is the new mobile banking app Yuh, which has been built from the ground up in collaboration with financial institution PostFinance and promises features not yet available to Switzerland-based bank customers.

Marqeta will be partnering with Swissquote to help power an all-in-one app that connects banking and trading via a virtual card. Using the Marqeta open API, the card will allow users to perform money management and trading functions complete with security capabilities including card freeze, pin reveal, and pin change.