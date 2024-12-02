Marqeta joins Temenos MarketPlace

Marqeta powers innovative payment solutions including Klarna, Uber, and Square. Joining the Temenos MarketPlace brings this solution to banks worldwide, from challenger banks to established incumbents. With instant access to Marqeta’s technology, these banks can bring new card and payment ideas and experiences to market at speed. The integration of Marqeta enables Temenos’ banking and financial institution customers to leverage Marqeta’s open API, Tokenization as a Service, Just in Time Gateway funding, as well as other functionalities.

Temenos’ modern technology architecture, APIs, and MarketPlace, enables banks to embrace a platform-based business model, integrate innovative solutions, and offer their customers a broader range of financial services. In 2021’s global banking report from The Economist Intelligence Unit report and Temenos, 80% of respondents saw the platformisation of banking services as a key trend by 2025, and almost half (47%) were committed to transforming their businesses into digital ecosystems with the bank at the centre of the customer experience.