Marqeta is now a European-certified processor with Mastercard

This new collaboration is designed to help digital banks and fintechs get to market and scale more easily. Twisto, a daily payments app linked to a card, will be the first European customer to deploy Marqeta’s card processing capabilities with Mastercard.

Through this partnership with Marqeta, Mastercard’s European customers will now have the opportunity to work with the Marqeta platform.

Marqeta provides instant access to a sandbox and fully published API documentation via its website, which helps customers to test and build in new solutions. Mastercard offers payment solutions for businesses, retailers, governments and consumers across Europe and the world.

Since 2013 Twisto was used by over 600,000 customers in Czech and Poland, expanding to Romania. The Money App, connected to Mastercard and ApplePay, allows customers to pay for their online purchases with just one click, deal with bills and invoices by taking a photo of them within the app, and pay just about anywhere else with the card or a special NFC payment bracelet.