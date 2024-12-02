Marqeta, Goldman Sachs partner on Marcus checking offering

Marcus by Goldman Sachs’ upcoming digital checking product will be another cornerstone of the company’s growing consumer portfolio of digital-first banking initiative, according to the official press release.

Marcus’ digital checking product will tap into Marqeta’s card issuing platform such as their open APIs and webhooks, as well as developer experience. COVID-19 has continued to accelerate the need for a customer-centric banking experience and the adoption of digital banking offerings.

According to Marqeta’s research, over half of the consumers say COVID-19 has led them to do their banking primarily online, with the same amount saying they would switch to a digital bank in the future or have already moved online.