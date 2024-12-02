Marqeta finds three clients to help them launch digital banks

Marqeta’s European Digital Banking solution has been adopted by Dozens, P.F.C., and Novus to power payments, instantly issue cards, and drive innovation. Dozens, which takes people on a journey from spender to saver to investor with a current account, budgeting and saving tools, and access to investment products, and P.F.C., a Sweden-based neobank, are making the switch to Marqeta from incumbent providers. Novus, a sustainable digital bank, plans to launch its programme in 2021.

Marqeta’s European Digital Banking Solution helps banks and fintechs to build, test, and continuously refine card programmes. The platform provides instant virtual card issuing capabilities and offers advanced spend controls to engage users and grow card use. Marqeta’s APIs are configurable and scalable, allowing banks and fintechs to access actionable, real-time transaction data to drive programme improvements.