Marqeta eyes over USD 12 bln valuation in US IPO

The company plans to sell about 45.4 million shares priced at between USD 20.00 and USD 24.00 apiece, according to a regulatory filing. It would raise over USD 1 billion at the top end of the range.

Marqeta, which helps companies issue credit and debit cards to their staff, previously disclosed that its revenue jumped more than two-fold to USD 290.3 million in 2020 as homebound customers shopped more online.

The US-based startup's platform offers a feature called "Just-In-Time Funding" that circumvents the need to maintain sufficient balances for each cardholder transaction. Funds are automatically transferred into the account at the time of the transaction.



