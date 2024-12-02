Marqeta expands in Poland





Following this announcement, Marqeta opened a new office in Warsaw, Poland, aiming to support its long-term businesses and overall development strategies. By setting up its operations in the country, Marqeta is expected to gain direct access to the European Union, while also positioning itself for growth and optimised service possibilities across borders. Furthermore, Poland’s central location within Europe will also enable the company to facilitate access to key Eastern and Western European markets.

In addition, the company will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of customers and clients in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.











Marqeta opened the Warsaw office in order to accelerate the expansion of its card program management capabilities into the region of Europe. The company started its strategy of processing in Europe in 2019, and it is set to leverage Poland’s well-developed market to bring its comprehensive card program management services to the European market. The company is expected to provide end-to-end strategic guidance to its European clients and users, aiming to ensure card program success while also allowing its customers to have more time to focus on business profitability and development.

While leveraging its dedicated client and production support, as well as its secure bank, network, and regulatory relationships, Marqeta is expected to simplify its clients and partners’ ability to deliver scalable card programs to the European market.

In addition, the expansion of Marqeta’s card program management capabilities will enable its clients to design, launch, and grow card programs in a secure and fast manner. Companies and businesses in the region of Europe, or those that look to expand into the region, will be given the capability to access Marqeta’s full suite of program management capabilities. These include risk and compliance services, card fulfillment, dispute management, cardholder web components, as well as cardholder support options.

Marqeta successfully onboarded employees in the new office, while having several plans to continue hiring in the region throughout the year. The expansion is set to also accelerate the company’s commitment to enable customers’ global development, as well as to provide the needed solutions, security, and assurance for their overall success.



