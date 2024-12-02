Maroclear chooses the INTIX solution for archiving and supervision of financial flows

The INTIX solution provides financial institutions with a single access to all their financial messaging data, regardless of formats and standards. At the same time, the INTIX solutions offer the ability to turn these data into practical information, and as such to better understand its customers and its business.

According to the company, faced with a significant change in the volume of messages exchanged with affiliates, Maroclear had to have a tool allowing an orderly archive of all messages.

The INTIX solution was selected because it supports all standards of financial messages such as ISO 15022, ISO 20022, FIX and even our proprietary formats.