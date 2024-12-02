Marlin Equity Partners takes over majority of iBanFirst

Ibanfirst is an online platform for international payment transactions that enables payments for corporate customers in over 30 currencies and provides protection against exchange rate risks. Various large banks act as liquidity providers, which provide the foreign currency.

According to an iBanFirst representative, the company plans to use the capital to invest in product developments, international expansion and mergers and acquisitions (M&A). The company has recently expanded in Great Britain, and is planning to extend their offices to Romania, Bulgaria and Hungary in the future. A Marlin Equity representative states that iBanFirst’s platform is well positioned to achieve growth by targeting the B2B payments and foreign currency market.