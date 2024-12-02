Marketplace lender SoFi secures USD 200 mln in Series D funding

Goldman Sachs served as sole placement agent to the company on the financing. SoFi will use these funds to fuel the expansion of its consumer lending products throughout the US and build out its marketplace with new options for investors.

SoFi launched as an alternative to traditional banking in 2011. Since that time, the company has originated over USD 1.75 billion dollars in loans, and expanded to provide a suite of solutions for early stage professionals, including mortgages, MBA loans and personal loans.