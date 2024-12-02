Marketplace lender SoFi raises USD 1 billion in Series E funding led by SoftBank

Existing investors participating in the round include Third Point Ventures and affiliates of Third Point LLC, Wellington Management Company LLP, Institutional Venture Partners (IVP), RenRen, Baseline Ventures, DCM Ventures and others.

The Series E round brings total equity investment in US-based SoFi to USD 1.42 billion.

Since inception, SoFi targeted graduates with the goal to consolidate and refinance their federal and private student loans. Since that time, the company has expanded its offerings to include mortgages, mortgage refinancing, and personal loans. The firm has funded as estimated USD 4 billion in loans to date and is expected to surpass USD 6 billion in funded loans by the end of 2015.

The SoftBank Group is comprised of the holding company SoftBank Group Corp. and its global portfolio of companies, which includes advanced telecommunications, media and Internet services and clean energy technology providers.