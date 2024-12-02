MarketInvoice secures GBP 135 mln from two European banks

The UK-based company struck a deal with Portuguese bank Banco BNI Europa (BNI) to add GBP 90 million to its platform, and another with German bank Varengold Bank, worth GBP 45 million.

MarketInvoice’s platform enables businesses to secure loans and invoice finance. The company’s working capital solutions are funded by a variety of sources, including institutional investors like the British Business Bank, local authorities and high net worth individuals.

Banco BNI Europa initially invested GBP 28.3 million in 2016, following it up with GBP 45 million in May 2017 and a further GBP 90 million this month.

Prior to the new investment, Varengold Bank added GBP 45 million in September 2017.