MarketInvoice partners with NatWest to fund British businesses

Capital Connections helps SMEs to access alternative sources of capital after being unable to secure traditional financial backing. Business customers are signposted to the panel of sources of finance including equity crowdfunding, marketplace lenders and now invoice financing.

MarketInvoice helps businesses get paid faster by unlocking cash tied up in unpaid invoices. Businesses can choose to fund specific invoices or their whole ledger, based on funding needs. The range of invoice finance solutions help to improve cash flow.

MarketInvoice is the ninth alternative finance provider to join Capital Connections, alongside Funding Circle, Assetz Capital, Start Up Loans, Seedrs, Together, iwoca, Esme Loans and NatWest Social & Community Capital. Each provider has been selected to cover the range of different funding products and include a mix of specialty finance and peer-to-peer lending.